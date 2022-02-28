Exmouth Festival returns on Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Exmouth Festival makes a comeback this summer after a two-year gap. The

The town council has announced that the free event at the Imperial Recreation Ground is taking place later in the year than usual, to coincide with the extended bank holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Starting on Thursday, June 2 and running until the evening of Sunday, June 5, there will be live music, theatre, circus and art, along with a range of food and drink stalls.

Exmouth Festival - Credit: Exmouth Town Council

The entertainment will be provided by a mixture of local, national and international performers, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

There will also be the lighting of a beacon, a Big Jubilee Lunch, and other events to be confirmed nearer the time.

The festival site opening times are: Thursday June 2, 4pm until 10pm; Friday June 3, noon until 10pm; Saturday June 4, noon until 10pm; Sunday June 5, noon until 5pm.