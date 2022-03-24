Exmouth Festival need your help to raise 10K
- Credit: John Bailey Photography.co.uk
Exmouth Festival needs to raise £10,000 to fund this year's event.
Exmouth Festival is back from 2-5 June 2022 but needs to raise £10,000 to help fund the children & family performances and workshops planned.
With the crowdfunding money, families will have access to a 'big top' teaching circus skills workshops, family cabaret shows and interactive performances. A British Sign Langauge (BSL) interpreted theatre performance from Devon-based Scratchworks Theatre Company is also planned.
A spokesperson for the event said: "If we can raise £2,500 by 4 April, we will be eligible for £5,000 match funding from Crowdfund East Devon.
"By supporting the crowdfunding page, you will be helping to keep Exmouth Festival free for everyone in the community, plus there is a range of exciting rewards available exclusively to those who donate."
Donate at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/exmouth-festival-2022. For more information Get involved | Exmouth Festival