Exmouth Festival need your help to raise 10K

The crowd at Exmouth Festival in 2019. - Credit: John Bailey Photography.co.uk

Exmouth Festival needs to raise £10,000 to fund this year's event.

Exmouth Festival is back from 2-5 June 2022 but needs to raise £10,000 to help fund the children & family performances and workshops planned.

With the crowdfunding money, families will have access to a 'big top' teaching circus skills workshops, family cabaret shows and interactive performances. A British Sign Langauge (BSL) interpreted theatre performance from Devon-based Scratchworks Theatre Company is also planned.

A spokesperson for the event said: "If we can raise £2,500 by 4 April, we will be eligible for £5,000 match funding from Crowdfund East Devon.

"By supporting the crowdfunding page, you will be helping to keep Exmouth Festival free for everyone in the community, plus there is a range of exciting rewards available exclusively to those who donate."

Donate at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/exmouth-festival-2022. For more information Get involved | Exmouth Festival