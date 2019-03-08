Gallery

T'Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Thousands descended on the Imperial Recreation Ground over the bank holiday weekend for Exmouth's annual music extravaganza.

The warm and sunny weather ensured there was a bumper crowd on Saturday night to see 80s band T'Pau headline this year's Exmouth Festival.

Leader signer Carol Decker belted out hits like China in Your Hand and Heart and Soul in front of a packed audience at the recreation ground.

Large crowds again flocked to the festival on Sunday to see a special tribute to Queen which could be heard across the town.

The festival was rounded off by Chief Whip and The Simmertones on Monday night.

As well as the music, the festival also marked the official launch of the town's returning Jurassic Coast dinosaur trail which this year has been extended to include two routes - town and explorer.

The trail was officially launched by town mayor councillor Steve Gazzard.

