Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

T'Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:19 28 May 2019

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Thousands descended on the Imperial Recreation Ground over the bank holiday weekend for Exmouth's annual music extravaganza.

Ventured on to the big wheel at the FestivalVentured on to the big wheel at the Festival

The warm and sunny weather ensured there was a bumper crowd on Saturday night to see 80s band T'Pau headline this year's Exmouth Festival.

Leader signer Carol Decker belted out hits like China in Your Hand and Heart and Soul in front of a packed audience at the recreation ground.

Large crowds again flocked to the festival on Sunday to see a special tribute to Queen which could be heard across the town.

The festival was rounded off by Chief Whip and The Simmertones on Monday night.

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020579. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020579. Picture: Terry Ife

As well as the music, the festival also marked the official launch of the town's returning Jurassic Coast dinosaur trail which this year has been extended to include two routes - town and explorer.

The trail was officially launched by town mayor councillor Steve Gazzard.

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020580. Picture: Terry IfeThe Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020580. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020576. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020576. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020575. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020575. Picture: Terry Ife

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020570. Picture: Terry IfeThe Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020570. Picture: Terry Ife

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020569. Picture: Terry IfeThe Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020569. Picture: Terry Ife

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020566. Picture: Terry IfeThe Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020566. Picture: Terry Ife

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020564. Picture: Terry IfeThe Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020564. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020560. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020560. Picture: Terry Ife

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020559. Picture: Terry IfeThe Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020559. Picture: Terry Ife

The Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020556. Picture: Terry IfeThe Paul Strange Quartet at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020556. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020550. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020550. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020552. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020552. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020536. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020536. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020530. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020530. Picture: Terry Ife

The Rock Choir at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020528. Picture: Terry IfeThe Rock Choir at The Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020528. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020524. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020524. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020521. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 1020521. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020455. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020455. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020456. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020456. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020449. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020449. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020454. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020454. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020447. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020447. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020445. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020445. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020442. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020442. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020441. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020441. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020440. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020440. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020438. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020438. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020436. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020436. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020432. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020432. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020424. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020424. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020425. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020425. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020420. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020420. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020423. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020423. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020419. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020419. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020416. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020416. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020414. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020414. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020408. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020408. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmoouth Major Steve Gazzard opens the Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020406. Picture: Terry IfeExmoouth Major Steve Gazzard opens the Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020406. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020404. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020404. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020403. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020403. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020402. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020402. Picture: Terry Ife

The opening of the Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020400. Picture: Terry IfeThe opening of the Exmouth Festival 2019. Ref exe 22 19TI 2019 1020400. Picture: Terry Ife

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew ColeyT'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew ColeyT'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew ColeyT'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew ColeyT'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew ColeyT'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew ColeyT'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew ColeyT'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew ColeyT'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Exmouth Festival 2019. T’'Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason SedgemoreExmouth Festival 2019. T’'Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Festival 2019. T’Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason SedgemoreExmouth Festival 2019. T’Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Festival 2019. Queen tribute band, Supreme Queen, take to the stage. Picture: Jason SedgemoreExmouth Festival 2019. Queen tribute band, Supreme Queen, take to the stage. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Festival 2019. T’Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason SedgemoreExmouth Festival 2019. T’Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Festival 2019. Queen tribute band, Supreme Queen, take to the stage. Picture: Jason SedgemoreExmouth Festival 2019. Queen tribute band, Supreme Queen, take to the stage. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Williams half century sees Topsham to first win of league campaign

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth to visit Sidmouth in Devon T20 quarter-finals

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lomas leads the way in East Devon ladies May Medal

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh ladies win again in their O50s League campaign

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth kite boarding star Guy Bridge wins the 2019 Edge Cup

The Edege Cup Race podium for the Gold Fleet with Exmouth's Guy Bridge in the gold medal berth. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists