Full line-up announced for Exmouth Festival

Exmouth Festival is back on the Imperial Recreation Ground from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

The recently announced programme is full of live music, circus workshops, theatre, family activities and much more.

Running across the extended bank holiday weekend, organisers say "You can expect a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the day, with lots of activities for children to get involved in, plus a fairground for the adventure-seekers."

The festival remains free for everyone to enjoy, but festival organisers ask you to consider making a donation to help cover the costs. The music line-up features local talent such as Ruby May Spencer, The Barefoot Bandit and Not The Cowboys, alongside headliners Cut Capers from Bristol, and internationally renowned Space and Musical Youth.

Exmouth Festival is back in 2022, after a two-year break for the Covid-19 pandemic. The last event took place in June 2019. Exmouth Festival is a multi-arts festival providing entertainment in a wide variety of arts such as live music, arts & crafts and food at the Imperial Recreation Ground in Exmouth over the bank holiday June weekend.

There’ll be no shortage of Exmouth residents of all ages on stage either, with performances from community groups RA Dance Fitness, La La Choir, and Exmouth A Capella. La La Choir performing at a previous Exmouth Festival On Sunday, June 5 there will be a Jubilee Celebration day that has been funded by National Lottery Awards For All.

This funding has allowed Exmouth Town Council to work with Open Door Exmouth and other partners, to give away 200 free meals to local families, with an invitation to join in with The Big Jubilee Lunch with food from on-site traders.

Throughout the day festival-goers will also be able to create Exmouth’s Greatest Masterpiece with community artist Hayley Watson and participate in an interactive theatre show ‘The Grimm Sisters’, which will be BSL interpreted.

Closing the festival weekend is the popular Exmouth swing band All Jazzed Up. The Grimm Sisters by Scratchworks Theatre Company.

To check out the full programme and plan your visit to Exmouth Festival, go to www.exmouthfestival.co.uk