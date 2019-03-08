Fashion show at Exmouth boutique boosts leukaemia charity

A fashion show at an Exmouth boutique has raised more than £1,243 for the Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF).

Caramel Boutique fashion show. Picture: Katie Silverthorne Caramel Boutique fashion show. Picture: Katie Silverthorne

All 50 tickets for the event at Caramel, on Thursday, October 3, sold out in under three days.

Guests were given discounts, free gifts and the chance to win raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

Every penny from ticket sales and the raffle went to the charity, which supports leukaemia patients and their families.

The event was the latest in a series of charity fashion shows at Caramel.

The shop's owner and manager Sarah Simcock said: "Once again our customers' generosity has been amazing.

"To raise this much money in one evening is brilliant.

"We absolutely love hosting these evenings for our fab customers - not just for all the fun, fizz and shopping, but also to help make a real difference to a local charity.

"Everyone loved our new autumn winter collections and the styling tips throughout the fashion show."