Ghana chocolate producers visit Exmouth as town marks decade of Fairtrade

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 February 2020

A chocolate and banana Fairtrade cake. Picture: Tim Dumper

A chocolate and banana Fairtrade cake. Picture: Tim Dumper

Chocolate producers from Ghana are being welcomed to Exmouth next week as it celebrates 10 years as a Fairtrade town.

As part of Fairtrade fortnight from Monday, February 24, to Monday, March 8, Ernest Boateng and a colleague from chocolate and cocoa cooperative Kuapa Kokoo in the West African country will be visiting.

The two-week event aims to stimulate interest in the work of Fair Trade - a way of raising producer incomes and improving community facilities in disadvantaged parts of the world.

The Ghanaian visitors will visit a primary schools conference hosted by the Beacon School on Tuesday morning before a Fairtrade pancake tea party in the afternoon.

All are welcome to attend the pancake tea party being held at All Saints' Church Hall from 5pm until 6pm. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.

There will be two hot chocolate mornings held during Fairtrade fortnight. The first is at Glenorchy Church Hall on Saturday, February 29, and the second at Sundowners Café, in The Strand, a week later.

