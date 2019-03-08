W2 award success places them in national top three per cent

From left to right: Johnathan Davies (BBC Presenter and Ex Welsh Rugby Star) Wesley Woltman - Founder of W2 Estates Lacey Budd - Office Coordinator at W2 Estates Paul Ranger - Sales Manager at W2 Estates. Picture: Best Estate Agents Guide Archant

An Exmouth estate agency has been recognised as being one of the best in the UK for sales.

W2 Estates was listed in the Best Estate Agents Guide, compiled by Property Academy with support from Right Move.

The listing means the Exeter Road business is in the top three per cent of estate agencies in the UK.

Wesley Woltman, founder of W2 Estates, said "These awards follow a rigorous and independent assessment and we are thrilled to have been recognised as among the best in the country.

"We invest heavily in our clients and as a result have gained many 'life-long' clients along the way which is very rewarding in itself so this fantastic recognition confirms our commitment beyond any doubt."

Wilkinson Grant, which has offices in Exmouth and Topsham, also made the list which is available at the Best Estate Agents Guide