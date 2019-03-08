Advanced search

Latest The New European

W2 award success places them in national top three per cent

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 October 2019

From left to right: Johnathan Davies (BBC Presenter and Ex Welsh Rugby Star) Wesley Woltman - Founder of W2 Estates Lacey Budd - Office Coordinator at W2 Estates Paul Ranger - Sales Manager at W2 Estates. Picture: Best Estate Agents Guide

From left to right: Johnathan Davies (BBC Presenter and Ex Welsh Rugby Star) Wesley Woltman - Founder of W2 Estates Lacey Budd - Office Coordinator at W2 Estates Paul Ranger - Sales Manager at W2 Estates. Picture: Best Estate Agents Guide

Archant

An Exmouth estate agency has been recognised as being one of the best in the UK for sales.

W2 Estates was listed in the Best Estate Agents Guide, compiled by Property Academy with support from Right Move.

The listing means the Exeter Road business is in the top three per cent of estate agencies in the UK.

Wesley Woltman, founder of W2 Estates, said "These awards follow a rigorous and independent assessment and we are thrilled to have been recognised as among the best in the country.

"We invest heavily in our clients and as a result have gained many 'life-long' clients along the way which is very rewarding in itself so this fantastic recognition confirms our commitment beyond any doubt."

Wilkinson Grant, which has offices in Exmouth and Topsham, also made the list which is available at the Best Estate Agents Guide

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Police locate missing Budleigh man

Kevin Wood. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Missing pensioner found

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pilot scheme will train local community to look after their own heritage assets

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean bowling alley terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Exmouth Town silence the Lambs with midweek success

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife

Residents called on to give ideas to help Devon’s carbon footprint

Carbon Neutral. Picture: Getty

Exe Jets win well against Replay in Exmouth Netball League game

Netball generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists