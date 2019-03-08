Exmouth Esplanade to be closed in September for vital flood works

Closure of Esplanade in September will allow vital flood defence work to take place in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council. Archant

A section of Exmouth seafront road will be closed next month as part of a multi-million pound scheme to reinforce sea defences.

Parts of The Esplanade, between The Grove and the Premier Inn, will be closed, to allow for the work that aims to offer better protection to 1,800 homes in Exmouth.

Sections of Morton Crescent and Alexandra Terrace will also be closed.

The £12million Environment Agency project seeks to build a new set-back flood defence wall between The Grove and the Premier Inn with flood gates at various points.

East Devon District councillor Geoff Jung said: "In the interest of public safety, as well as our contractors, we will have to close the road and use traffic lights so that we can work safely and keep the public protected.

"We are making every effort to minimise our impact on residents and visitors so we will try to keep the closure to specific sections and for the shortest possible time.

"We apologise for any disruption this causes, however, local diversion routes will be clearly marked during this period."