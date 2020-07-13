Fire on the Esplanade in Exmouth

NDG FIRE ENGINE LEAVING BAS Archant

Fire crews battled a fire inside a pavilion on the Esplanade in Exmouth in the early house of Monday morning (July 13).

Fire engines from Exmouth, Danes Castle and Middlemoor as well as the aerial platform ladder from Danes Castle, were all sent to a report of a fire at around 2AM.

On arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the pavilion so requested a further two fire engines from Topsham and Sidmouth as well as a command support unit from Honiton and an incident support unit from Bovey Tracey.

The crews extinguished this fire using six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one safety jet and three thermal image cameras.

The fire was believed to have been started in an external bin storage and spread to the building.

There was 10 per cent smoke and fire damage to the basement of the property and 20 per cent smoke and fire damage to the first floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.