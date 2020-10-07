Exmouth collection for Ellie’s Fund coming to an end

Exmouth collections of hard-to-recycle items which are exchanged for funds for brain tumour research are coming to an end.

The last day for drop offs of items to be turned into money for Ellie’s Fund will be on Monday, October 12.

The fund was set up in memory of Ellie Rowlands who was 11 years old when she was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour. She died in 2010 at the age of 14.

For the last 18 months, a number of businesses and individuals have become drop off points for the items which are difficult to recycle including crisp packets, toothpaste tubes and pet food pouches.

Catherine Causley, who has coordinated the collections in Exmouth, said: “What made this scheme so successful was all the people of Exmouth who diligently collected the accepted waste streams, this was no easy task.

“This has been a labour of love and the charity has expressed their enormous gratitude to the people of Exmouth for their ongoing support.”

