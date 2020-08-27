Exmouth electrician makes final of national apprenticeship contest

Jamie Goulder shortlisted for national apprenticeship award. Picture: NICEIC Archant

A trainee electrician from Exmouth has been named as one of eight finalists honoured in national apprentice awards.

Jamie Goulder was shortlisted for the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) and ELECSA (certification body) electrical apprentice of the year award, following a difficult selection process which involved two exams.

From an original field of 540 applicants, Jamie has been named as one of eight finalists up for the annual award.

Jamie said: “The competition is really big in our industry so I was shocked but very excited to find out that I have been named as a finalist.

“It’s definitely going to be a big confidence booster as I continue going forward in my apprenticeship.”

Jamie’s employer, Adam Wheatley, of AW Electrical, added: “Everyone at AW Electrical is immensely proud of Jamie in this huge achievement.

“Reaching the final stage of such a prestigious competition is a clear indication of both his sheer ambition and skill, and we are delighted to have him on board.”

Each year, the competition sees hundreds of budding electricians come forward and put their knowledge and skills to the test for a chance to win a range of prizes.

Along with the seven other finalists, Jamie has received a prize bundle of electrical goodies from the NICEIC and ELECSA and partner, Scolmore Group.

Paul Collins, technical services manager at NICEIC and ELECSA, said: “The electrical apprenticeship of the year competition is always one of the highlights of our calendar, providing an important platform for us to reward and recognise the incredibly talented and hardworking apprentices we have operating in our industry today.

“While we were therefore very saddened to have to cancel this year’s final in light of the current climate, we wanted to take the opportunity to honour each of our finalists who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, ability and potential.

“These really are the future of our industry, and we wish each finalist a fruitful and longstanding career in the vast, exciting and ever-changing electrical industry.”

The Electrical Apprentice of the Year competition was launched in 2016 in a bid to recognise the UK’s most promising electrical apprentices.