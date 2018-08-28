‘Where’s the funding coming from?’ Wayne Hemingway questions ‘Exmouth Egg’ idea

‘An idea is just an idea until funding is found’ – Seaside developer Wayne Hemingway says he ‘cannot see’ how funding could be found for an Eden Project-style biome on Exmouth seafront.

The ‘Exmouth Egg’ idea is the brainchild of campaigners from Save Exmouth Seafront who hope it could include areas dedicated to ecology, games and fitness as well as a mini lido.

They have set up a community interest company with a view to securing funding from sources such as the National Lottery.

Mr Hemingway told the Journal: “The idea is good in terms of it promoting sustainability and the environment, but it is only good if it could be funded and I have not seen any suggestion of how it is to be funded. There are thousands of ideas from regeneration teams around the United Kingdom but any idea remains an idea until someone works out how it can be funded. I cannot see where the funding for this would come from.”

