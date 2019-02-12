Advanced search

Exmouth eateries with poor hygiene ratings are operating on Just Eat - as popular takeaway app promises action

PUBLISHED: 11:03 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 22 February 2019

There are Exmouth eateries with poor hygeine ratings operating on Just Eat. Picture: Getty Images

National food delivery service Just Eat has revealed plans to ban firms with a zero hygiene rating from its platform as it launches a crackdown on dodgy food.

It comes after a BBC investigation found half of outlets rated zero by the Food Standards Agency in Manchester, Bristol and London appeared on the app.

Any new eatery attempting to join Just Eat will also have to be rated at least ‘generally satisfactory’ - a three on the five point scale for hygiene.

According to the Food Standards Agency, there are a smattering of Exmouth eateries with a one-point rating or two-point rating still operating on Just Eat.

Two eateries with a one point rating – ‘major improvement necessary’ still have food delivered to people’s doors in Exmouth.

Three firms with a two point rating – ‘improvement necessary’ are selling food on the online ordering service.

In total, Exmouth has six eateries with a one point rating – and a further 13 with a two point rating.

Twenty-eight eateries are rated ‘generally satisfactory’, 76 are rated ‘good’, and 123 are rated ‘very good’.

Ratings are correct according to the Food Standards Agency website as of February 22, 2019.

