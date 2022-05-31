Exmouth Deaf Academy rated 'requires improvement' by latest Ofsted

Exmouth Deaf Academy has been rated 'requires improvement' in the latest Ofsted report.

The latest findings, published on the Ofsted website, found Exmouth Deaf Academies 'overall effectiveness at previous inspection' to require improvement.

The report said the quality of education, leadership and management and provision for learners with high needs require improvement, but the behaviour and attitudes and personal development were rated good.

Sylvan Dewing, principal of the deaf academy, accepted the 'pace of curriculum development' has not been what Ofsted inspect, but said the academy has made 'significant strides' in developing in its relatively new location.

The vast majority of students are profoundly deaf and use British Sign Language (BSL) as their first language. Many students have additional needs which are barriers to learning. They also benefit from being taught by deaf teachers meaning they have a positive role model to look up to.

The report said the school need to work on "recognising that there has previously been a culture of low expectations at the college.

"As such, they have focused on developing the curriculum intended to meet the changing needs of learners. However, although there have been significant changes, the pace of implementing improvements to the quality of the vocational and academic education since the previous inspection has not been rapid enough."

The report also said the learners are made to feel safe at the college and enjoy the time at the Exmouth facility.

The report said: "Learners value the strong ethos placed on being part of the deaf community that supports them to develop their deaf identity.

"For many students, this is the first time they have not felt isolated in an educational setting.

"Instead, they are proud to be part of a community with a shared identity that equips them well with strategies to manage their hearing loss in the community."

The teachers know how to 'progress the students learning in English and Maths', but in other subjects 'Teachers do not have a good enough understanding of what learners already know and can do at the start of their learning programmes to inform planning'.

The report also mentioned the school work in the community, working to get the government to recognise and make BSL an official language and working with Devon County Council to get the road outside the school changed from a 30mph to a 20mph.

Sylvan Dewing, principal of the deaf academy, said: “Over the last few years the Academy has made significant strides in developing and moving to our new award-winning campus in Exmouth and launching a new curriculum for our students.

"We have seen good improvements in key areas such as English, Maths and British Sign Language results. This is our second Ofsted inspection of the academic year, the first being in September for the residential special school which we received good in all areas.

“In this post covid report there was a great deal to celebrate, and our staff should feel proud of the work they are doing for our Deaf young people and the improvements we have made.

"Some of the curriculum development may not have been at the pace required by Ofsted, but the challenges of the pandemic have meant for us, like many organisations, that our priority has been on our immediate student needs, for example covering lessons with Covid-related absence, sometimes at the expense of curriculum improvement work.

"Our approach has been recognised by us picking up two national awards for our response to the pandemic.

"We were judged to be good in both the behaviour and attitudes and personal development categories, two areas which very much reflect the ethos and culture of the Academy.

“With every inspection, we gain new perspectives from experienced Ofsted teams on the work we are undertaking and how to improve.

"We welcome these as it ultimately helps us improve the provision of the best education we can for our incredible students."

You can access the full Exmouth Deaf Academy Ofsted report here and for the Exmouth Deaf Academy website here







