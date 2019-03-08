Advanced search

Exmouth man faces fact findng hearing over alleged drug possession

PUBLISHED: 13:06 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 18 April 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

An alleged drug dealer is to face a fact-finding hearing to determine whether he intended to sell the heroin which was found at his Exmouth home.

Darren Welton, aged 40, of Roseway, Exmouth, has admitted possession of 1.29 grams of heroin with intent to supply but says he was a custodian rather than a dealer.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned his case at Exeter Crown Court, on Thursday, April 18, for a fact finding hearing to decide whether his version of events is correct.

The case will be heard by a judge sitting alone and without a jury later this year. Welton was released on bail.

Miss Francesca Whebell, prosecuting, said Welton had submitted a basis of plea which has not been accepted, meaning that a hearing will be necessary.

Mr William Parkhill, defending, told an earlier hearing the drugs did not belong to Welton but he agreed to look after them as a favour to a friend.

He said he had been exploited by others in the drugs scene because of his long-time heroin addiction.

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15.

