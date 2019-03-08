Exmouth man faces fact findng hearing over alleged drug possession

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

An alleged drug dealer is to face a fact-finding hearing to determine whether he intended to sell the heroin which was found at his Exmouth home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darren Welton, aged 40, of Roseway, Exmouth, has admitted possession of 1.29 grams of heroin with intent to supply but says he was a custodian rather than a dealer.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned his case at Exeter Crown Court, on Thursday, April 18, for a fact finding hearing to decide whether his version of events is correct.

The case will be heard by a judge sitting alone and without a jury later this year. Welton was released on bail.

Miss Francesca Whebell, prosecuting, said Welton had submitted a basis of plea which has not been accepted, meaning that a hearing will be necessary.

Mr William Parkhill, defending, told an earlier hearing the drugs did not belong to Welton but he agreed to look after them as a favour to a friend.

He said he had been exploited by others in the drugs scene because of his long-time heroin addiction.