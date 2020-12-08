Drive-through flu vaccine returning to Exmouth

Four Exmouth GP practices are again teaming up for another round of drive-through flu vaccinations.

Imperial Medical Practice, Haldon House Surgery, Claremont and Raleigh Surgeries are running another drive-through clinic on Saturday (December 12) and Sunday (December 13) at the Maer Road car park.

This follows on from the success of the first flu vaccine clinic which saw 1,500 vaccinations administered a day over the span of a month.

The latest flue vaccination drive-through will be for patients aged between 50 and 64.

Zoe Newey, manager of the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh (WEB) Primary Care Network, said they are delighted to be serve the community in this way again.

She said: “We have had an extremely positive response from so many of our patients, and as a Primary Care Network, WEB are very proud that we have been able to serve our community by delivering a safe and efficient service.”

Eligible patients should contact their surgeries and book a slot, at which point they will be sent a letter.

Patients must take this letter with them to the drive-through clinic; as this is their ‘ticket’ to receive the vaccine - ‘no ticket, no vaccination’.

Zoe added: “Additional flu vaccine has been made available to the 50-64 cohort of patients, who are otherwise healthy.

“Due to Covid-19, there are very challenging winter pressures on the National Health Service, and the Influenza vaccine is a critical tool to help prevent severe illness and potential hospitalisation for 1000’s of people.

“If you haven’t done so already - book your free flu vaccination now.”

The first drive-through clinic was boosted by support from Exmouth Running Belles and the Tri-Hards who helped with marshalling. Zoe said she hopes they can get this volunteer support again.

Speaking after the last drive-through Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of the WEB Primary Care Network, said: “This is a wonderful example of GP Practices coming together for the benefit of the Exmouth Community.

“It is a credit to all the nurses, health care assistants and admin teams from each practice.”