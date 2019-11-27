Advanced search

Exmouth drink-driver four times the limit banned for three years

PUBLISHED: 15:06 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 27 November 2019

Exeter Magistrates' Court

When her dog leapt across her car, a drink driver swerved into another vehicle.

Nicola Burns, of Highview Crescent, Exmouth, pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit after being stopped with 130 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - four times the legal limit.

The 47-year-old was handed a 36 month driving disqualification, a 12 month community order and ordered to pay £375 in costs at Exeter Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 26).

Burns had been driving from a friend's home in Lympstone, on the afternoon of November 13.

Her dog jumped through the central control causing her to swerve and collide with a vehicle on Exeter Road.

Philip Jewell, prosecutor, said: "She was distracted by her dog jumping through the central control. She swerved."

He added she was a 'lady of good character' and had no previous convictions.

A probation officer said the defendant was fragile and quite vulnerable individual after losing her job.

He said: "She is deeply ashamed of the risk to other road users. She is grateful that she didn't cause harm."

