Exmouth welcomes Ukrainian settlers with donated household items

Generous Exmouth residents have donated hundreds of household items to Ukrainians who are resettling in the area.

A collection point for donations of curtains, cushions, blankets, duvets, kitchen equipment and other household necessities was set up at Exmouth Indoor Market. Last week, the items were laid out on stalls in the market and Ukrainians were invited to help themselves to whatever they needed.

The initiative was started by Cherida Warner in March this year. As well as approaching friends, she visited local businesses to see if they would contribute – and soon donations began coming in from all over Exmouth.

She said: “We got hundreds and hundreds of things. Exmouth Indoor Market let us have a space to collect, store and then distribute the gifts, and the hosts and guests are delighted to have some things that they've chosen themselves.

“Many of the items were new and still in their wrappers, and were soon scooped up by some very happy ‘customers’.

“It’s been a lovely experience for us as well, seeing the Ukrainians choosing things to make the place where they’re living into their own homes.

“We think there are still enough items left to hold a couple more mornings next week when people can come along and make their choices.”