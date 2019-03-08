Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

PUBLISHED: 12:41 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 08 May 2019

A model dinosaur which was damaged in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Nicola Mclean

A model dinosaur which was damaged in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Nicola Mclean

Archant

One of Exmouth's dinosaur models has already been damaged just two weeks before the trail is set to be re-launched

Damage caused to Exmouth's returning dinosaur trail has prompted concerns for the safety of children.

It is understood that damage caused to a baby dinosaur model in The Strand was caused by a child, despite early speculation it was done by mindless vandals.

The arm of a baby dinosaur sheltered by its egg was found damaged on Tuesday (may 7).

District councillor for the Exmouth Town ward Eileen Wragg said this raises issues over child safety around the dinosaurs.

She said: "There's always a possibility of injury to a child and I think the materials used need to be reviewed to see if we can make them safer.

"I am a bit concerned that if an arm can break off so easily that we do need to look at the safety aspect and possible injury to children."

The Exmouth Town Tourism Team, which is responsible for the dinosaurs, has urged parents to make sure their children do not get too close to the models.

A spokesman for the tourism team sad: "We do understand that it was a child who did this and generally, parents do need to stop their children getting too close.

"They need to make sure the children are aware of how fragile the models really are."

The Exmouth Town Tourism Team have been contacted regarding the safety of the dinosaurs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Liberal Democrats now the largest party in Exmouth Town Council

Exmouth Town Hall.

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

QUIZ - Where in Devon?

Can you score 10/10 in our Devon quiz?

Clubbers’ big blow

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Liberal Democrats now the largest party in Exmouth Town Council

Exmouth Town Hall.

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

QUIZ - Where in Devon?

Can you score 10/10 in our Devon quiz?

Clubbers’ big blow

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh ladies Over-50s make stunning start to new outdoor season

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

East Devon Seniors’ Centenary Salvers success for Tom Kenny

Golf club and ball

Mixed bag of early season results for Madeira bowlers

The Shaldon bowls team after their success in the finals held at Maedeira. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Maer men make winning start to new season

Exmouth at home to Twickenham. Ref exsp 18 19TI 3251. Picture: Terry Ife

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

A model dinosaur which was damaged in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Nicola Mclean
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists