Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of Exmouth's dinosaur models has already been damaged just two weeks before the trail is set to be re-launched

Damage caused to Exmouth's returning dinosaur trail has prompted concerns for the safety of children.

It is understood that damage caused to a baby dinosaur model in The Strand was caused by a child, despite early speculation it was done by mindless vandals.

The arm of a baby dinosaur sheltered by its egg was found damaged on Tuesday (may 7).

District councillor for the Exmouth Town ward Eileen Wragg said this raises issues over child safety around the dinosaurs.

She said: "There's always a possibility of injury to a child and I think the materials used need to be reviewed to see if we can make them safer.

"I am a bit concerned that if an arm can break off so easily that we do need to look at the safety aspect and possible injury to children."

The Exmouth Town Tourism Team, which is responsible for the dinosaurs, has urged parents to make sure their children do not get too close to the models.

A spokesman for the tourism team sad: "We do understand that it was a child who did this and generally, parents do need to stop their children getting too close.

"They need to make sure the children are aware of how fragile the models really are."

The Exmouth Town Tourism Team have been contacted regarding the safety of the dinosaurs.