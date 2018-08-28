They’re back! Dinosaurs return to Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:01 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 23 January 2019
Archant
Pre-historic creatures were on the prowl in Exmouth again as preparations were being made for a return of a popular dinosaur trail to the town.
Passersby walking through The Strand this week might have seen the return of some popular beasts of a bygone era on Tuesday (January 22) as dinosaurs once again were sighted in the town centre.
This particular appearance era was only temporary as Exmouth’s town team, the town council, Exmouth in Bloom, and EDDC’s StreetScene were planning the location for the popular dinosaur trail.
It is hoped that a ‘reinvigorated’ trail could return to the town ahead of the summer season.
Jenny Clark, of the town team, said: “The 2019 trail will be enhanced to include additional locations with brass-rubbing plaques as well as displays of dinosaurs.
“A paper explorer guide and links to a website are being developed to complement the trail.”
It is hoped that installation work will begin in the next few weeks.
Jenny thanked all the original dinosaur sponsors whose generosity funded the original project.
