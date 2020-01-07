Advanced search

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino's tail in busy road after it was broken apart

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 07 January 2020

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

A woman has told the Journal how she witnessed a male dragging along the tail of a model dinosaur vandalised in Exmouth - only to then dump it in the road.

Leyann Meldrum was walking in Exmouth with her husband Rob when she spotted a male, who was being filmed by another person, dragging along the large chunk of plastic past Subway.

Mrs Meldrum said the male left the tail in the middle of Rolle Street - in the path of oncoming vehicles.

She said: "Myself and my husband picked it up and moved it back to where the dinosaur was broken so it didn't get damaged any further.

"I really don't understand what goes through people's minds, the council take the time to put things in place for the youngsters of the town and drunken idiots go and ruin it."

Exmouth's popular dinosaur trail was targeted by vandals on the evening of January 6, shortly before 11.30pm.

Mrs Meldrum said she has seen a video, posted to somebody's Snapchat story, which confirms the actions of the male.

John Thorogood, chairman of Exmouth Town Team - the organisations responsible for the running the trail - branded the incident as 'mindless vandalism'.

He said: "It is a few individuals who seem to think it clever to damage our items that are primarily there for the public, and primarily for the enjoyment of children.

"They are a major asset to the town and loved by people.

"It is a great shame we have these mindless individuals who seem to think it fun to wreck it."

