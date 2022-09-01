Plans submitted for demolition of timeshare resort to make way for new hotel and residential apartments

A landmark Exmouth timeshare resort could be demolished to make way for new residential apartments and a new hotel, is planning approval is granted.

Plans have been lodged with East Devon District Council for the demolition of the Devoncourt Resort and the construction of 77 new residential apartments – of which 25 per cent would be affordable – and a 62-bed hotel.

Devoncourt, in Douglas Avenue, has been a family-owned building and for 30 years has functioned as a timeshare, offering large apartments on a timeshare basis.

In the planning documents, the architects ARA Architecture said the proposals are in response to the decline in the timeshare business and follows a process of trying to offer its timeshare and holiday apartments on the open market without success.

The design and access statement said: “The timeshare business within the UK, which was booming in the late 80’s and 90’s, has now ceased to exist.

“The Devoncourt was set up as a profitable timeshare complex, with leases of 25 years on each of the apartments.

“The existing leaseholders have been offered new contracts for the continuation of the timeshare; however, not one of the current residents has taken this up.

“The units have been actively advertised...again over a long period of time, not one enquiry has led to the resigning of agreements to renew the timeshare facilities.”

At the end of 2014, the existing timeshare leases had expired and leaseholders were informed in March 2011 but no expressions of interest were received about renewing the leases.

The design and access statement said: “Since the end of 2014, all timeshare contracts ceased and since then the clients have let the apartments as nightly accommodation. The above factors combined mean that the Devoncourt cannot survive as a viable business in the current form.”

The existing resort is a four-storey structure which has been added to in a ‘piecemeal fashion’ over the years.

According to the architects the existing building is not suited to be renovated economically.

The deadline for comments on the application is September 30. East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

To view the proposals, go to https://planning.eastdevon.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=dates&keyVal=RH8CKNGHHWY00