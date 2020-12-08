Twins Alexandra and Catherine, 11, switch on Devoncourt’s famous Christmas lights

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 December 2020

Mayor Steve Gazzard, his consort Diane Love, Alexandra and Catherine Dent, town crier Roger Bourgein and Devoncourt Resort mansger Jamie Dawes. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Mayor Steve Gazzard, his consort Diane Love, Alexandra and Catherine Dent, town crier Roger Bourgein and Devoncourt Resort mansger Jamie Dawes. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Many annual events have been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the nearly 30-year traditional Christmas light switch on at Devoncourt resort continues.

The CHristmas lights in the garden at Devoncourt Resort. Picture: Daneil WilkinsThe CHristmas lights in the garden at Devoncourt Resort. Picture: Daneil Wilkins

The event usually attracts hundreds of guests to the Douglas Avenue hotel who all come to see to garden lit up with festive illuminations.

This year’s event was scaled back due to the pandemic, with only guests who had booked a table for dinner able to watch on Saturday (December 5).

The lights were switched on by 11-year-old twins Alexnadra and Catherine Dent, who family has lived at an apartment at Devoncourt ‘on and off’ for three years.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard, his consort Diane Love and town crier Roger Bourgein attended and guests were treated to a performance of the Exmouth Handbell Rigers.

Speaking at the event, the mayor said it was good to see the tradition of giving something back to the community continues.

