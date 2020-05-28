Bike helmet give away to shine spotlight on dental trauma in youngsters

Robert Mew with one of the helmets available at Fairfield House Dental Surgery. Picture: Robert Mew Archant

Special cycle helmets which protect children’s teeth are being given away by an Exmouth dentist in a bid to curb dental trauma in youngsters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fairfield House Dental Surgery has noticed an increase in children needing dental trauma surgery after they fall off their bikes in the recent hot weather.

Robert Mew, partner at Fairfield House has revealed they are now giving away 10 full-face helmets to highlight the need for children to protect themselves while cycling.

He said: “Children have been falling off their bikes in the hot weather, some as they are learning to ride.

“For example, one patient the other day hit a tree in a park.

“With more people doing exercise the risk is increasing.”

READ: Exmouth dental surgery providing emergency dental packs during coronavirus crisis

Dentists haven’t been able to see their patients face-to-face for the last two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Mr Mew said he is hoping Fairfield can open on Monday, June 1.

He said: “Only eight per cent of dental emergencies are being seen over the six emergency dental hubs in Devon.

“They are limited to the procedures that they are able to offer therefore ‘prevention is better than cure’. hopefully these helmets will help some children prevent them damaging their teeth.

Dental trauma isn’t easy to fix and sometimes young children’s teeth have to be removed because of the incident.”

Fairfield has invested in new personal protective equipment.

Mr Mew added: “Dentistry is going to look a lot different to patients over these next few months, but we’ll do everything we can to make the experience as stress free as possible for patients in our care.”

The bike helmets are available to all registered and non-registered patients and can be obtained from reception at Fairfield House.