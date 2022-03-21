Exmouth Deaf Academy rally in support of the BSL act

Students from Exmouth Deaf Academy protest through the town in support of the British Sign Langauge act.

The rally went from the Exmouth Deaf Academy to Exmouth Strand. - Credit: Ike Green

On Saturday, March 19, students rallied through Exmouth, starting off at the Deaf Academy and finishing at Exmouth Strand.

The students made their own signs and created flags to spread awareness, and showing their support for the BSL bill.

The students made their own banners and signs to walk along Exmouth seafront. - Credit: Ike Green

The act sorts to give BSL legal status.This is the second time the Deaf Academy students have peacefully rallied in Exmouth for the BSL Act, the first being during the bill's second reading, which was passed with full support from the government.

The rally passed through Exmouth seafront. - Credit: Ike Green

The BSL Bill passed its third reading unopposed on Friday. Its been 19 years since the UK government first recognised BSL as a language. The new will mean the government will need to put in place guidance for providing public services and information to deaf people.

The protest finished at Exmouth Strand. - Credit: Ike Green

The bill will now go to the house of Lords for further review.



