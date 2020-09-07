Advanced search

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

PUBLISHED: 10:27 07 September 2020

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Archant

Exmouth’s new multi-million-pound Deaf Academy has finally opened its doors to students.

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

The academy, which moved from its former home in Topsham Road, Exeter, had been due to open in April but work on the former Rolle College site was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Five months later than scheduled, the £10.5million facility welcomed students for the first time on Thursday (September 3).

Principal Sylvan Dewing said: ‘We are delighted to open our doors to our students.

“The new academy will be an amazing space for young deaf people to learn and develop.

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

“Of course, things are a little different as we implement social distancing measures, but this is an incredible new space where our students will thrive and grow.

“This is a building which has been designed specifically for young deaf people and the staff who will be working in it.

“It will be wholly inclusive and enable our students to live, learn and grow their independence in a safe, state-of-the-art environment.”

READ MORE: Deaf Academy students move in to new Exmouth children’s home

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

The new academy features a high-ceilinged atrium at its heart, corridors are wider so people can walk side by side and sign to each other, and corners of circulation routes are curved to enable students to move safely around the building.

In the classrooms, desks are placed in a horseshoe shape to enhance communication, and break-out rooms provide space where students can be taught in small groups, take time out or receive therapies, such as speech and language therapy.

The proximity to the classrooms will mean students no longer have to take prolonged periods away from their lessons to receive therapies either off site, or in other areas of the academy.

Staff at the academy worked with architects, south west-based Stride Treglown, in the development of the new academy.

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Residential students will live together with care staff in ‘family’ flats.

In these new self-contained flats with a common room, students have the opportunity to grow as young people.

Much like university, students come from all over the UK to build their deaf identity, communication and independent skills that will shape the rest of their lives.

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily HolmesExmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Lympstone’s war hero Tommy Doak gets posthumous Arctic Star award

Tommy Doak has been warded an Arctic Star, 30 years after he died. Picture: Doak family

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Lympstone’s war hero Tommy Doak gets posthumous Arctic Star award

Tommy Doak has been warded an Arctic Star, 30 years after he died. Picture: Doak family

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh bowlers now have the luxury of indoor and outdoor bowling.

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in demolition of Stoke Gabriel

Football on pitch

Budleigh Salterton fighting back after a difficult past few months

Budleigh Salterton 1st team captain Simon Withers and Robinettes vice captain Suzy beside the sign for Urban Earth who have agreed to be the club's main sponsors again this season. Picture: KEITH WOOD

Fine all-round show sees Brixington Blues U16s to derby win at Budleigh

Action from the Brixington Blues versus Budleigh Salterton Under-16 game. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male