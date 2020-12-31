The countdown is on - less than 110 days until Deaf Academy opening

As a new year begins, the countdown to the opening of Exmouth's multi-million-pound Deaf Academy intensifies.

There are now fewer than 110 days to go until the new state-of-the-art facility opens on the former Rolle College site, welcoming students new and existing to the academy.

Steve Morton, director of development at the Deaf Academy, said: "It has been years in the planning.

"We have had to adapt and make do with our current dilapidated site, but this year it is really happening."

With the opening date looming, the campaign to raise the final £250,000 is being stepped up.

The Deaf Academy is a registered charity and receives no government funding for capital expenditure on new facilities and equipment.

While much of the new academy costs have been met from the sale of its current site in Exeter, a fundraising campaign has generated £3 million to make sure the new site can open on time.

With fewer than 110 days to go, the academy is giving a final fundraising push to make sure it is fully kitted out with specialist equipment the students need.

Sarah Shaw, appeal fundraising manager, said: "The fundraising team are determined to hit our target and ensure we have all the equipment we need for our opening in April.

"The Exmouth community have been amazing, but we're asking everyone to just 'do one thing' to support us in these final few months.

"From cake bakes, getting sponsored to give something up for January or Lent, crazy runs, skydives or just a simple donation on our website - every penny will make a real difference to young deaf lives, helping out current students and many generations of young deaf people."

Here's what your support could mean:

Just over £3,600 could pay for a set of cresent-shaped desks, which allow for a horseshoe-shaped student desk formation so they can communicate visually

Just over £2,000 could fit out one of three 'break out' spaces for one-on-one teaching or sensory breaks for students with additional needs

And just under £1,000 could pay for the installation of Walltalker - a flexible dry wipe and magnetic surface in two of the specialised classrooms.