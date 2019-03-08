Gallery

All smiles as Deaf Academy dream becomes closer to being a reality

Exmouth Deaf Academy eveing. Picture: Steven Haywood Photography Picture: Steven Haywood Photography

Exmouth’s new mutli-million pound Deaf Academy is due to open in April 2020

The countdown is on - in 12 months time Exmouth will have its own multi-million pound academy for deaf students.

The great and the good of Exmouth gathered at Bicton Arena for an event to mark 12 months before the New Deaf Academy opens on the former Rolle College site.

The Hon Charles Fane Trefusis, son of Lord Clinton, hosted the event which gave guests an opportunity to learn more about the new facility. Academy trustee Jenny Sealey MBE spoke passionately about her experiences growing up as a deaf child and the lives that will be transformed by the new academy.

The academy still needs to hit its £250,000 target to fully kit out their new home.

Steve Morton, director of development at the Deaf Academy, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the commitment of people in Exmouth, Exeter and the whole county to change young deaf lives.”

