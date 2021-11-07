It’s time to get comfortably numb, say the promoters, as one of the top Pink Floyd tribute acts takes the UK by storm with their ever popular, critically acclaimed touring show.

UK Pink Floyd Experience is coming to the Exmouth Pavilion Theatre on Friday, March 18.

This highly authentic show is set to make The Final Cut, featuring iconic songs from seminal albums such as Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish you Were Here, The Wall plus many, many more.

Featuring seven top flight musicians and a world class crew, the show recreates the atmosphere of the legendary Pink Floyd rock band in concert, including iconic projections on a large circular screen.

Bass player and vocalist David Power said: “We are always pleased with the positive reaction to the show, it seems we leave audiences on a Pink Floyd high!”

The promoters say “this incredible show has fans crying out for more”. Here is what they tell us people are saying: “I sat spellbound by a dazzling celebration of everything that made Pink Floyd the psychedelic phenomenon they were.”

“Back to back with the original band, it would be impossible to distinguish between them!”



“The standing ovation said it all… A triumph!”

For fans of Pink Floyd, there may be no greater tribute than this. Experience the incredible music of England’s more progressive and psychedelic rock band in a show like no other.

Critics wrote: "The core five-piece line up of musicians is deftly complemented by a more than impressive light show and use of projections, which features a mix of Floyd's original films and imaginative use of alternatively sourced material.

"Almost three hours later, bathed in specks of light scattered by a spinning glitter ball as the last chords of Comfortably Numb echoed round the auditorium, they rose in a sincere standing ovation for a mesmerising performance by The UK Pink Floyd Experience.

"Along the way, the tribute act, formed and led by vocalist, guitarist, show producer and life-long Floyd fan, David Power, had treated the crowd to impeccable renditions of two of the band’s classic albums, 1977’s Animals and 1973’s Dark side of the Moon, along with a selection some of their other classic songs."

Tour dates, tickets and more information is available on the official website at: www.ukpinkfloydexperience.com



