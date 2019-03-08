Advanced search

'Astonished' organ donor campaigner signs up 6,000 people

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 10 September 2019

Steve Gazzard with a cake that marks the 600th organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9283. Picture: Terry Ife

Steve Gazzard with a cake that marks the 600th organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9283. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An Exmouth charity champion who has spearheaded an organ donor campaign is 'astonished' that he has signed up 6,000 people since 2012.

Steve Gazzard with a cake that marks the 600th organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry IfeSteve Gazzard with a cake that marks the 600th organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9273. Picture: Terry Ife

To mark the milestone, members of Steve Gazzard's 'merry band of helpers' came together at his traditional sign up location in the Magnolia Centre.

A cake was also made to mark the 600th organ donor sign up event and that more than 6,000 people have now put their names on the register.

Mr Gazzard said: "I'm absolutely astonished that we have had 6,000 sign ups.

"I would never have envisaged that we have signed that many up when we started in 2012."

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry IfeTown Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

The town mayor started his campaign after his daughter Sarah Wright died while waiting for a double lung transplant in 2012.

While signing people to the organ donor register, he has also been campaigning for a change in the law so that anyone not wishing to be a donor would have to 'opt out'.

That law was passed last year and will come into force in spring 2020.

Click here to sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Steve Gazzard with a cake that marks the 600th organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9279. Picture: Terry IfeSteve Gazzard with a cake that marks the 600th organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9279. Picture: Terry Ife

