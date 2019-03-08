'Astonished' organ donor campaigner signs up 6,000 people
PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 10 September 2019
An Exmouth charity champion who has spearheaded an organ donor campaign is 'astonished' that he has signed up 6,000 people since 2012.
To mark the milestone, members of Steve Gazzard's 'merry band of helpers' came together at his traditional sign up location in the Magnolia Centre.
A cake was also made to mark the 600th organ donor sign up event and that more than 6,000 people have now put their names on the register.
Mr Gazzard said: "I'm absolutely astonished that we have had 6,000 sign ups.
"I would never have envisaged that we have signed that many up when we started in 2012."
The town mayor started his campaign after his daughter Sarah Wright died while waiting for a double lung transplant in 2012.
While signing people to the organ donor register, he has also been campaigning for a change in the law so that anyone not wishing to be a donor would have to 'opt out'.
That law was passed last year and will come into force in spring 2020.
