Bicycle meeting to discuss the future of safer cycling in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 July 2020

A groupof cycling enthusiasts met on the seafront to discuss how to improve the town's cycle network. Picture: Mary Culhane

A group of keen cyclists gathered in a socially distanced way in Exmouth to discuss what bike-friendly routes they would like to see in the town.

Some 25 bicycle enthusiasts congregated opposite Ocean on Sunday, June 21 – while maintaining a social distance from each other – to celebrate cycling.

People took along their bikes and filled in a thought bubble with what they want for cyclists in Exmouth.

A spokesman for the event said: “Now vehicles are back on the roads we want to remind people what fun cycling can be and ask them to consider how essential every car journey is when it is polluting the streets and reliant on fossil fuels.”

Exmouth grandmother Jane Habermehl added: “Cycling has so many advantages for getting around town as long as it can be done safely, and lowers your carbon footprint.”

