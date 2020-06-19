Advanced search

Bicycle meeting to discuss the future of safer cycling in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 June 2020

Back view of young couple walking together with bicycle in the garden in vintage color tone. Picture: Getty Images

Back view of young couple walking together with bicycle in the garden in vintage color tone. Picture: Getty Images

A group of keen cyclists will be gathering in a socially distanced way in Exmouth on Sunday (June 21) to discuss what bike-friendly routes they would like to see in the town.

The bicycle enthusiasts will be congregating opposite Ocean between 11.30am and 1.30pm - while maintaining a social distance from each other - to celebrate cycling.

People can bring their bikes along and fill in a thought bubble with what they want for cyclists in Exmouth.

Mary Culhane, who is organising the event, said: “Now vehicles are back on the roads we want to remind people what fun cycling can be and ask them to consider how essential every car journey is when it is polluting the streets and reliant on fossil fuels.”

Exmouth grandmother Jane Habermehl added: “Cycling has so many advantages for getting around town as long as it can be done safely, and lowers your carbon footprint.”

Drive 24