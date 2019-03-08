Tri-hards set sights on cross channel challenge after completing gruelling 55-mile cycle

Five Exmouth Tri-hards took part in the London to Brighton cycle. Picture: Shelly Stammers Archant

Members of a community exercise group have set their sights on a cross-channel challenge after completing the London to Brighton cycle event.

Five members of Exmouth Tri-hards raised funds for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charity, riding several hills over a 55-mile course.

Shelly Stammers, Lisa Findel-Hawkins, Jo Venus, Karen Morey and Joanne Cooke overcame punctures and Ditchling Beacon - 'a summit as known by cyclists' - to complete the challenge.

Mrs Stammers, who formed the Tri-hards as a way of bringing together like-minded people who wanted to exercise in a social environment, said: "It felt absolutely fantastic that we could all ride together this year and enjoy the experience together. "We chose Motor Neurone Disease as a charity as Lisa's father has MND and unfortunately Jo Venus lost her father to MND and I my uncle.

"We crossed the line as a team feeling extremely emotional but proud. We are now looking at entering the London to Paris next year."