Exmouth cruise operator clinches bronze at prestigious awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:06 09 February 2019

Stuart Line Cruises has won gold at the South West Tourism Awards. Picture: Stuart Line Cruises

Stuart Line Cruises has won gold at the South West Tourism Awards. Picture: Stuart Line Cruises

A popular Exmouth tourist attraction has clinched a prestigious gong at the South West Tourism Awards.

Stuart Lines Cruises won bronze in the ‘Small Visitor Attraction of the Year’ category of the awards.

The business had already won Gold at the Devon Tourism Awards, and was selected as one of the regional finalists for the South West Tourism Awards for 2019.

Ian Stewart, of Stuart Line Cruises, said: “Tourism in the South West has grown enormously over recent years, mainly down to the hard work and commitment of attractions working together to promote this incredible place.

“Delivering a consistently superior experience to visitors is paramount in building on our reputation as a great destination, offering a diverse range of activities.

“To be awarded bronze as South West Small Attraction of the Year is a great credit of all the efforts made by our team and community, to be part of the continued development of the region.”

