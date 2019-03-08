New A376 crossing will connect estuary trail to A la Ronde

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google Archant

A new £90,000 crossing over the A376 Exeter Road will allow cyclists easier access to the National Trust’s A la Ronde site

A new crossing set to be installed in the next 12 months will connect an Exmouth attraction with a popular cycle route.

The toucan crossing on the A376 Exeter Road will allow pedestrians and cyclists to connect to A la Ronde from the Exe Estuary Trail.

The £90,000 scheme is one of a raft of infrastructure projects for the next 12 months – set to cost the authority £30 million - given the go-ahead by Devon County Council's (DCC) cabinet committee.

Exmouth county councillor Richard Scott said this is particularly good news for residents in the northern Halsdon area of the town and the crossing will encourage and allow more people east access to the Exe Estuary Trail.

He said: “It is a strategic aim of DCC to encourage cycling, exercise and healthy living.

“This will contribute and encourage more people to enjoy the wonderful environment around Exmouth and the estuary.

“It is another example of significant investment by DCC in Exmouth.”

The original proposal for the crossing was backed by the county council's highways and traffic orders committee last month.

A report to that committee said the scheme will incorporate a new signal-controlled toucan crossing, catering for both pedestrians and cyclists. The works will also include minor footpath widening.

At the moment, walkers and cyclists will be able to come off of the Exe Estuary Trail along a path which crosses Lower Halsdon Farm and comes out on one side of the A376.

The new crossing will allow them to access a shared path into Estuary View which joins Littlemead Lane, offering a possible connection for cyclists into the back of A la Ronde, in Summer Lane.

This crossing is one of many infrastructure projects set to go-ahead in the next 12 months.

Devon County Council leader John Hart said: “This is a good news story for Devon as this programme will support economic growth, encourage sustainable transport and help achieve the objectives of the Air Quality Management Plans developed in partnership with district councils.

“The County is good at working with partners and securing external funding, and a number of schemes in this year's programme are either ready for construction or are in the stages of advanced design.”