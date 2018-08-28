Interactive map: Find out where in Exmouth crimes were reported in 2018

Crime statistics for Exmouth in 2018 have been revealed. Picture: Infogram Archant

Exmouth remains one of the safest places in the country according to a police inspector reacting to crime figures which suggest there was a ‘statistically insignificant’ reduction in crime reporting in 2018.

Figures from the Home Office show 2,772 crimes were reported in the Exmouth town area which includes the town centre as well as the Halsdon, Brixington, Withycombe Raleigh and Littleham wards.

This is a reduction of eight – less than one per cent - from 2017 when 2,780 crimes were reported.

Speaking to The Journal, Exmouth police inspector Antonia Weeks said this was a ‘statistically insignificant’ change and the number for the town follows national trends.

She said: “Crime figures in Exmouth are in line with regional and national trends and reflect a proactive and positive policing style and the growing confidence of victims to report crime.

“Recorded crime for the Exmouth area is low compared to other areas and it remains one of the safest places in the country.”

Statistics show the reporting of both drug and weapon-related crimes went up last year when compared to 2017 which Insp Weeks puts down to making the Exmouth area ‘hostile’ for criminals to operate in.

She said police are currently coming down ‘hard’ on criminals known to be involved with drug supply.

“Increase in drug and weapon offences are as a direct result of proactive intrusive policing where offenders have been brought to justice,” said Insp Weeks.

Reported anti social behaviour crimes have gone down from 826 in 2017 to 752 this year, which Insp Weeks puts down to dealing ‘robustly’ with offenders and using a ‘wide range’ of control mechanisms.

Criminal damage and arson crimes have also gone down, a fact which Insp Weeks says is down to ‘inconstant reporting’ of crimes.

She also said a decrease in public order offences was due to ‘positive policing’ while the surge in reported violent crimes in 2018 was due to ‘enhanced reporting practices’.

In rural Exmouth – which includes Woodbury, Lympstone, Budleigh Salterton, Bicton, Coleton Raleigh and the Clyst Valley) – there was an increase from 598 reported crimes in 2017 to 641 in 2018.