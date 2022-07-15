Exmouth specialist rescue team helps horse stuck in draining ditch

A horse was rescued from a drainage ditch in Somerset thanks to a specialist rescue team from Exmouth.

The unit from Exmouth was called out at around 8.30pm after reports of a horse stuck in a rhyne in Wedmore, Somerset.

A fire crew from Glastonbury also attended. On arrival, crews got to work controlling the horses head whilst formulating a plan with specialist rescue firefighters from Exmouth.

A telehandler and a strap were used in the rescue.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the horse was sucessfully rescued, and left in the hands of a vet, for assessment, and the owner.