Exmouth specialist rescue team helps horse stuck in draining ditch

Dan Wilkins

Published: 9:27 AM July 15, 2022
A horse was rescued from a drainage ditch in Somerset thanks to a specialist rescue team from Exmouth. 

The unit from Exmouth was called out at around 8.30pm after reports of a horse stuck in a rhyne in Wedmore, Somerset. 

A fire crew from Glastonbury also attended. On arrival, crews got to work controlling the horses head whilst formulating a plan with specialist rescue firefighters from Exmouth.  

A telehandler and a strap were used in the rescue. 

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the horse was sucessfully rescued, and left in the hands of a vet, for assessment, and the owner. 

Exmouth News

