Exmouth Coronavirus Community Lifeline - offering support to those who need it

During the coronavirus outbreak, people can get help Ref exe 13 20TI 8015 Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

Exmouth Community Lifeline -help is available for those in need

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Help is available in Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8026 Picture: Terry Ife Help is available in Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8026 Picture: Terry Ife

Local Volunteer Networks

Pete’s Dragons, an Exmouth-based suicide bereavement charity, offers a specialist support service to anyone affected by suicide in Devon. To speak to someone call 01395 277780 or visit www.petesdragons.org.uk/

Open Door Exmouth will help those in crisis and vulnerable people in self-isolation. It is delivering emergency parcels of food to those in need. Call 01395 224218 or see www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk

For free confidential advice on benefit claims, financial issues and other general issues contact Citizens Advice East Devon on 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Assistance is being offered in Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8017 Picture: Terry Ife Assistance is being offered in Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8017 Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Council’s website lists the names of the local businesses that are open and the services they provide. Visit www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167.

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group helps with grocery collections and prescription pick-ups, dog walking and friendly phone calls. Visit its Facebook page for further information - go to Facebook and search for Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19. Alternatively, call the helpline number which is manned between 9am and 5pm every day: 07494 462057. Or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com.

To access information about the support services in the area call the East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline which is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Call 01395 571500.

Exmouth Community Larder is open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays for people in food emergency. Referrals should be made by email. Volunteers will drop off food to people in self-isolation. Email help@exmouthlarder.co.uk, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Age UK Devon has been delivering food parcels to some elderly residents in Exmouth. For information about the support the charity provides visit www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

-----

Takeaways/Meal Deliveries

Teapots Café is selling a range of home-cooked meals and roast dinners, and is offering a free delivery service. To place an order call 01395 266777.

Fish and chip shop Krispies is open for deliveries only. Slots can be booked in advance and are available from Thursday to Sunday every week between the hours of noon and 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm. Order online via www.krispies.co.uk

The Olive Lounge in Exmouth is selling a range of pasta dishes, pizza and paella, ready for collection, from its High Street restaurant each day between 5pm and 7pm. Call 01395 269306 or to look at the takeaway menu online visit https://oliveloungeexmouth.co.uk/menu

Exmouth’s Noodle Bowl restaurant on The Parade, selling Chinese, Thai, Asian and Japanese fusion cuisine, is now open for takeaways and deliveries.

It is open six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. Will deliver to properties in Exmouth only. Call 01395 222277 or visit www.noodlebowl.co.uk/

Namaste Himalaya, selling Nepalese and Indian food, has a takeaway and delivery service available from Tuesday to Sunday each week, from 5pm to 9pm. To place an order call 01395 222831.

The Proper Fish and Chip Company on Exeter Road is offering a click and collect service. Place an order online via https://properfishandchips.co.uk then visit the shop to collect your freshly cooked fish and chips. For information call 01395 743217.

Chinese restaurant the Silver Sea House is offering takeaway food and will deliver too. It will be open every day except Tuesdays. To pre-order call 01395 264551.

-----

Schools

All schools are operating on an online home-schooling basis only. This may change from June 1.

Students at Exmouth Community College can access their Class Charts via www.exmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk/closure-info

Home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Brixington Primary Academy, Marpool Primary School, Bassetts Farm Primary School, Exeter Road Community Primary School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Littleham C of E Primary School.

-----

Transport Links

Since May 18, Great Western Railway has been operating from a newly revised timetable. Government advice suggests avoiding train travel unless there is no other option. An hourly service will operate between Exmouth and Exeter. To see the latest updates and the amended timetable visit: www.gwr.com/check

Although Stagecoach Buses is increasing its number of services, it is still working to a temporary timetable. In line with the latest government guidance, measures are in place to help customers practise social distancing. This includes limiting the available seats on buses. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Churches

There is live streaming of Mass and evening prayers from Plymouth Cathedral via the website of the Holy Ghost Church in Exmouth. This is transmitted via a YouTube link. See https://holyghostexmouth.org.uk/

Christ Church in Exmouth is hosting services and prayer meetings via its Zoom online community. Visit www.christchurchexmouth.co.uk

The Mission Community of Littleham, Exmouth and Lympstone now has a dedicated email address for prayer requests: prayer@exmouthcoastalchurches.org.uk. For news, visit www.exmouthcoastalchurches.org.uk/latest-news

Brixington Community Church live streams its Sunday worship from 10.30am. via www.facebook.com/brixingtoncommunitychurch

-----

Extra Support

East Devon District Council has grants to help projects related to providing food to East Devon residents who are in food poverty during Covid-19. For information about this funding see www.eastdevon.gov.uk - and search for coronavirus community food fund.

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce is running online meetings for local businesses to discuss the effects of Covid-19. To access the next meeting visit www.exmouthchamber.co.uk/news/coronavirus-support/

-----

Local People’s Quotes

On teaming up with PPE4Exeter, Frazer Anderson, the business owner of Exmouth 3D printing firm, Exclusiv3D, said: “What started as a small group of volunteers, making face-shields for GPs’ surgeries and local health and care teams, has blossomed into a collaboration between individuals, local businesses, and organisations. We have already managed to supply more than 2,500 face-masks to frontline staff in the region since banding together five weeks ago.”

Matt Bakall, senior youth support worker at The Hive, said: “The impact of Covid-19 has resulted in the youth centre having to move our services on to a digital platform to engage positively with young people we once saw on a face-to-face basis.”

-----

Local Shops

Vacuum-packed fresh fish is available from Devon Quality Fish Ltd who will deliver to households in Exmouth. Call 01395 266000 or visit http://devonqualityfish.co.uk

The Veg Box Exmouth will deliver general groceries and fruit and veg boxes, from Monday to Saturday. It is currently working with Exmouth Friends in Need. Call 07543 674150.

Carol’s Bakery on St Andrews Road, Exmouth sells a range of sandwiches, pastries and cakes. There is free delivery for all orders of more than £8, otherwise there is a £2 charge. To place an order call 01395 272007.

Porky Down Butchers in Chapel Street is open from 8.30am until 2pm. It offers a delivery service to Exmouth, Lympstone and Budleigh - a minimum spend of £10 applies. Order for next day delivery by calling 01395 272376 or see www.porkydown.co.uk/

The Crusty Cobb in Exmouth is open from 7am to 5pm, from Monday to Saturday. Call 01395 222079.

The Beach Pub in Victoria Road sells meat, cheese, eggs, bread and milk; bottled ciders and beer. A £2 delivery charge applies. Call 01395 272090 or visit www.thebeachpubexmouth.co.uk

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Exmouth Town Council: www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk or call 07749 322291

Exmouth Friends in Need: 07581 375855

The Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group: 07494 462057 or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com.

East Devon District Council Community Support Hub hotline: 01395 571500

Exmouth Open Door: 01395 224218

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

Devon Coronavirus Emergency Helpline on 0345 155 1011.