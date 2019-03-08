Advanced search

Exmouth couple stranded in Greece after Thomas Cook collapses

PUBLISHED: 09:48 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 23 September 2019

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Archant

An Exmouth woman who only has three day's worth of vital diabetes medication has been left stranded abroad after the collapse of travel agent Thomas Cook.

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Natalie Shaw and her husband Robert had been due to fly home from their week-long holiday in Crete on Tuesday (September 24) but are now facing an anxious wait to find out when they will be able to come home.

Thomas Cook ceased trading in the early hours of Monday (September 23) morning after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal.

The company was unable to secure the extra £200 million needed to keep the business afloat following a full day of crucial talks with the major shareholder and creditors on Sunday.

An estimated 150,000 tourists across the world are being brought home by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) but Mrs Shaw, 48, and her husband, 54, said they are waiting to hear about their flights.

Robert and Natalie Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

She said: "We could be stuck in worse places.

"I have a flight phobia and this holiday was supposed to be to get me over that and now I don't know if me and husband will be going home on the same flight.

"We are parked at Bristol but we are not even sure we will get a flight to Bristol.

"I'm quite relaxed about it - we will get home at some point.

"My main worry is that I have diabetes and only have three days worth of medication."

All Thomas Cook bookings, including flights and holidays, have been cancelled.

Thomas Cook's chief executive, Peter Fankhauser, said his company had 'worked exhaustively' to salvage a rescue package.

Mr Fankhauser said the Government's official receiver was appointed in the early hours on Monday morning to take control of the company.

He said: "Despite huge efforts over a number of months and further intense negotiations in recent days, we have not been able to secure a deal to save our business.

"I know that this outcome will be devastating to many people and will cause a lot of anxiety, stress and disruption."

"I would like to apologise to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners who have supported us for many years."

