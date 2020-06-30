Advanced search

Exmouth couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 12:03 02 July 2020

Tom and Maureen Chandler who are celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary. Picture: Maureen Chandler

Tom and Maureen Chandler who are celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary. Picture: Maureen Chandler

Archant

An Exmouth couple have reason to cheer as they have reached their diamond wedding anniversary following 60 years of marriage.

Tom and Maureen Chandler on their wedding day in 1960. Picture: Maureen ChandlerTom and Maureen Chandler on their wedding day in 1960. Picture: Maureen Chandler

Having both been born in Twickenham, Tom and Maureen Chandler met at senior school when they were 15 and Tom used to help Maureen with her paper round after school.

Four years later, the couple would go on to get married at the age of 19 at the parish church in Whitton on June 25, 1960.

Their relatively young age caused some people to tell them that it would not last, but 60 years later the couple are still going strong.

After seven years of marriage, Mr and Mrs Chandler moved to Exmouth in 1967 where Tom joined the lifeboat crew. Starting in 1970, he served for 26 years, first as a crew member, then becoming a second mechanic.

Meanwhile, Maureen joined the fundraising guild in 1985, served as secretary for 24 years and is now the vice president.

They are both still strong supporters of the Exmouth lifeboat station to this day and Tom can be seen on Open Day manning the ‘launch the lifeboat’ display.

When asked what the secret to a long marriage is and any tips for young couples, Maureen said: “There has always been a strong bond between us and we have always respected the other’s point of view.

“We very rarely have arguments and if there was any disagreement, we never carried it over to the next day. It is always put behind us and we moved on.”

June is a particularly busy month for anniversaries in the Chandler family with three couples celebrating a combined 125 years of marriage.

Alongside Tom and Maureen, daughter Dawn and Nick Chandler celebrated their coral wedding anniversary after 35 years while son Mark celebrated his pearl anniversary following 30 years of marriage to Maria.

Mark followed in his father’s footsteps and also served on the Exmouth Lifeboat crew and the coastguard.

Dawn works for the Devon Air Ambulance and Maureen says volunteering is ‘very much a Chandler occupation’.

Tom and Maureen also have five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

