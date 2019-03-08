Advanced search

Are potholes, parking and pavements your main issues in Exmouth?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 October 2019

Exmouth councillor Jeff Trail. Ref exe 08 19TI 0283. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth councillor Jeff Trail. Ref exe 08 19TI 0283. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Guest columnist Jeff Trail is responding to residents' concerns about car parking and the state of the roads and pavements.

During the last County Council elections Cllr Richard Scott and I, whilst campaigning, were informed by the majority of residents we spoke to that their main issues throughout the ward was car parking and highways issues.

I am pleased to report that the majority of potholes reported were repaired and we are keeping an eye on the situation on a daily basis.

We have also successfully instigated sixty-six traffic restriction orders to date.

It is intended, soon, to survey areas where double lines are not required.

Residents are requested to contact Richard or myself should they know of any areas.

Following many requests, some residents have, over the past week, received a consultation envelope regarding residential parking.

Read the document fully before responding.

An issue in the town and surrounding areas which is causing damage to pavements and possible harm to residents is vehicles being parked on them.

The repair work is costly - a bill the taxpayer is picking up.

These funds could be used for other more needed services.

Cllr Scott and I feel so strongly about this and have arranged an appointment with the transport minister at Westminster to request a total ban of pavement parking nationally.

At the request of the Exe Estuary Management Partnership and Port user groups a new Harbour Master Mr Graham Foreshaw MBE has been appointed through Exeter City Council.

The new master will be responsible for the management of the estuary and the enforcement of The Maritime Code of Conduct.

This post had been vacant for over seven years and is a much needed service to Protect the Exe, user groups and visitors.

I welcome the master to Exmouth and the contribution he and his crew will bring.

Most Read

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Up to £20,000 available in town council funding scheme

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Pond strike seals Exmouth Town Reserves a Devon Cup derby success

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the FA Vase win over Portland United, Callum Shipton, with Town first team physioBob Chard. Picture MARTIN COOK

