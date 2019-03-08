Opinion

Are potholes, parking and pavements your main issues in Exmouth?

Exmouth councillor Jeff Trail. Ref exe 08 19TI 0283. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Guest columnist Jeff Trail is responding to residents' concerns about car parking and the state of the roads and pavements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During the last County Council elections Cllr Richard Scott and I, whilst campaigning, were informed by the majority of residents we spoke to that their main issues throughout the ward was car parking and highways issues.

I am pleased to report that the majority of potholes reported were repaired and we are keeping an eye on the situation on a daily basis.

We have also successfully instigated sixty-six traffic restriction orders to date.

It is intended, soon, to survey areas where double lines are not required.

Residents are requested to contact Richard or myself should they know of any areas.

Following many requests, some residents have, over the past week, received a consultation envelope regarding residential parking.

Read the document fully before responding.

An issue in the town and surrounding areas which is causing damage to pavements and possible harm to residents is vehicles being parked on them.

The repair work is costly - a bill the taxpayer is picking up.

These funds could be used for other more needed services.

Cllr Scott and I feel so strongly about this and have arranged an appointment with the transport minister at Westminster to request a total ban of pavement parking nationally.

At the request of the Exe Estuary Management Partnership and Port user groups a new Harbour Master Mr Graham Foreshaw MBE has been appointed through Exeter City Council.

The new master will be responsible for the management of the estuary and the enforcement of The Maritime Code of Conduct.

This post had been vacant for over seven years and is a much needed service to Protect the Exe, user groups and visitors.

I welcome the master to Exmouth and the contribution he and his crew will bring.