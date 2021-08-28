Published: 4:00 PM August 28, 2021

Pictures can speak a thousand words. The haunting footage of desperate Afghan people clinging onto a US air force plane shames our government and the US President.

There are grave concerns that the bravery of our servicemen and women will be in vain, that the progress made on establishing rights for women in Afghanistan will be lost with the return of the Taliban.

I was nine years old and in Year 4 at Brixington Primary School when the US Twin Towers were attacked on 9/11. I remember the chill in the air and the whispering amongst the parents at the school gates. Our decision to go to war with our NATO allies was justifiable. The actions of senior politicians in formulating the long-term strategy was not. We need an independent public inquiry with the experiences of veterans at its heart to learn lessons and hold politicians to account for what went wrong.

Since the unfolding of the crisis, East Devon District Council has swiftly committed alongside every council in the county to play its part in supporting refugees through the offering of accommodation. At the moment, placing any strict limit on numbers of refugees arriving would be to tempt fate on how harshly the Taliban, who claim to have changed, will govern. To put the national numbers into local perspective, if there were 20,000 Afghan refugees who came to the UK in total, the East Devon constituency would house approximately 30 of them. On that basis Exmouth might accommodate around 10.

Nevertheless, many local residents have contacted me deeply concerned about the impact this may have on local people who have been waiting for years on housing waiting lists, including those in urgent need of new accommodation. Understandably so. There shouldn't be any feeling that local people and refugees are competing for housing in Exmouth. But that fear is spawned from the knowledge that there is a chronic lack of housing stock and councils across the country, including EDDC, suffer from this.

Right to Buy is a sound idea in principle but government policy has been until very recently for the Treasury to retain the proceeds of council houses sold, meaning we haven’t been able to replace the stock lost with good quality new stock. It is therefore no surprise that local people cannot find the secure homes they need. So, it is true to say that there are supply issues when it comes to accommodating refugees. The generosity of anybody with an unoccupied spare room will mean we can ensure our social homes continue to be prioritised for local people.

In the absence of government funding for more social housing to replace stock lost over recent years, and in the absence too of stronger regulation to prevent developers building luxury homes on greenfield land, there is not an adequate amount of affordable homes in our town. Councils ultimately need to play a part, given the opportunity by central government to play a much greater role in delivering the affordable homes that our people need, as they did after the Second World War. It’s a formula that is proven to work. People contacting me in need of more affordable or appropriate housing represent the majority of all the casework I receive, and it's unfair to the people who work extremely hard on low wages to be giving such a high proportion away in rent to private landlords.

Since the Government lifted the evictions ban, EDDC, like many other councils, have been preparing for a large spike in the number of homeless families approaching the council in need of temporary accommodation. We have a legal duty to assist them.

The situation in Afghanistan and the refugee crisis which has been unleashed therefore couldn't come at a worse time as we come out of this pandemic which has crippled our economy and led to a significant increase in rental arrears. So much has to change and it needs to change quickly.