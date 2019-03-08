Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New road to Sandy Bay would be supported by Dinan Way link comes first

PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 April 2019

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Archant

County councillor Christine Channon says she would support a new road being built from the Sandy Bay area of Exmouth to the junction between Dinan Way and Salterton Road

A new road connecting a holiday park with an Exmouth link road should be built but only once money is found for a long-awaited extension.

County councillor Christine Channon said that a new road from the junction between Dinan Way and Salterton Road to Sandy Bay would be ‘beneficial’.

But the member for Exmouth Littleham and Budleigh Salterton Coastal warned that there is ‘no money’ of the already approved scheme to extend Dinan Way to the A376 and funding that should come first.

The emerging Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan backs the idea for a road connecting Devon Cliffs Holiday Park with Dinan Way and cllr Channon believes there would be support for the scheme.

She said: “I am in favour of a road being built from the junction of Dinan Way down to Sandy Bay holiday park.

“I believe that such a plan would also have support of a good many people in Exmouth.

“It would relieve the problems at Littleham Cross junction, aid the construction of the new development at the Pankhurst site, and improve the route to Sandy Bay.

You may also want to watch:

“It would be particularly useful for the holiday park when they were delivering or removing lodges.

“To be really effective, however, we would need to complete the Dinan Way extension first.”

DCC was given the go-ahead for the extension in 2017 following a failed challenge from the National Trust which was concerned about the impact on the nearby A la Ronde in Summer Lane.

Cllr Channon said the extension to the A376 will cost ‘millions’ and called on central government to step in.

“Although the plans have been passed to complete Dinan Way, at present there is no money to complete the scheme.

“The cost is too excessive to be paid out of development contributions.

“It needs to be government funded, as would any extension to Sandy Bay.

“I think that government needs to abandon schemes like the HS2 scheme and put some of the money towards road schemes like Dinan Way.”

A spokesman for the DCC said: “To deliver the Dinan Way scheme Devon County Council is looking to secure funding from a number of sources.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Evening League presentation evening success

The Budleigh Falcons winners of the Budleigh Evening League Presentation night, knockout competition. Richard Cooper, Gerard McCarthy and Brian Crook with Paul Griffin, Budleigh Bowls Club indoor secretary. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth Nomads secure third place with final outing win over Crediton

Charlie Garratt in the thick of the action for Exmouth Nomads during the win over Crediton 3rds. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth Town supporters offered the chance to vote for their ‘Player of the Year’

Football on pitch

Alexander shines for Blues U14s as Pinhoe Spartans are beaten

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

New road to Sandy Bay would be supported by Dinan Way link comes first

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists