Exmouth MAY be getting a Papa Johns pizza shop

Papa Johns is seeking planning permission for a new store in Exmouth Parade - in the place of the existing Greggs.

If approved, the site will change from use as a retail unit, currently Greggs, to a hot food takeaway outlet.

Greggs have confirmed they will be opening a new shop in an alternative location in Exmouth.

The alterations Papa Johns want to make are the creation of a customer area including a sales counter and a small breakfast bar.

The kitchen would contain a double-deck oven, cut/box table, slap and sauce table, washing up area, preparation and dispatch areas, racking, fridges and a freezer.

A cold store is also proposed, as well as a WC at the rear. On the first floor, the office and racking will be added to the storeroom. An extractor fan taking the fumes from the cooking will be installed to extract the fumes to the service yard at the rear.

The existing shopfront, double doors, and frames will be retained, with new signage placed above.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers into a new and improved shop in Exmouth in the coming months. The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and tasty vegan alternatives.”

Papa Johns declined to comment.

The planning application will be determined by East Devon District Council.



