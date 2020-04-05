Exmouth Coronavirus Community Lifelines

In order to provide information to the people of Exmouth, we have created this community lifeline to find sources of help in the area.

Local Volunteer Networks

The well established Exmouth Friends in Need group has an army of volunteers delivering food and medication to those in isolation. They can also help with letter posting and gas and electric top-ups. Call 07581 375855

The newly formed Facebook group, Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19, is recruiting volunteers to help those self-isolating from coronavirus. The services on offer include grocery pick-ups, dog walking and phone support.

Its Facebook page is a hub of information - visit Facebook and search for Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19.

Exmouth Community Larder is still open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Mondays and Fridays for people in food emergency. To comply with social distancing measures, the hall will be laid out in a way to keep individuals well separated. Referrals should be made by email to help@exmouthlarder.co.uk. Referrals for people in self-isolation will be accepted. Deliveries will be dropped off by volunteers and left on the recipient’s doorstep. For more, call 07749 322291 or see www.exmouthlarder.co.uk

Pubs/Restaurants

For a tasty Indian ‘Takeaway’ Tandoori Nights on the Strand, is offering a delivery service in Exmouth and the surrounding area. Delivery is £1 for Exmouth households and £2 in the surrounding area. Call 01395 222433

The Heavitree in Exmouth is delivering freshly prepared meals to people in Exmouth. This is on a temporary basis whilst the main pub is closed. To take a look at the menu visit www.theheavitreeexmouth.co.uk or call 01395 227643

Healthy options such as homemade chilli-con-carne, Korean noodles and vegan shepherd’s pie, are served up by The Healthy Hut in Topsham. Food can be delivered to Exmouth residents via the Just Eat app or visit www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-healthy-hut-exeter

Schools

Pupils are currently on holiday for the Easter break. For those wanting to keep up with their learning, home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Exmouth Community College, Brixington Primary Academy, Marpool Primary School, Bassetts Farm Primary School, Exeter Road Community Primary School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Littleham C of E Primary School.

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach have been running on school holiday timetables. Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South West Railway is running a reduced number of services. For the amended timetable visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

Churches

All events and services at Brixington Community Church have been suspended until further notice. It will be live streaming its Sunday worship from 10.30am. For details call the church on 01395 268720. Check the Facebook page for all the latest updates.

The Mission Community of Littleham, Exmouth and Lympstone have suspended public worship until further notice. For live streaming of services see www.exmouthcoastalchurches.org.uk/latest-news

Online Support

For the latest updates on support for businesses in East Devon, visit the Exmouth Chamber of Commerce website www.exmouthchamber.co.uk/corona-virus-support/

Open Door Exmouth will help anyone struggling or in crisis. It is already collecting the details of vulnerable people and those in self-isolation and will arrange a ‘no contact’ delivery of meals and/or food parcels and place welfare calls. See www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk

Rethink Mental Illness has created an online hub filled with practical information for people living with or supporting people with mental illness during the coronavirus pandemic. Go to www.rethink.org/advice-and-information/covid-19-support/

Local People’s Views

Cllr Geoff Jung, environment portfolio holder from East Devon Council, said: “Following Government guidance on social distancing, we have closed our parks and gardens, play areas, public toilets and provision of beach huts and sites to help restrict the spread of coronavirus. This is the responsible thing to do to help with our country’s response to coronavirus.”

After testing positive for coronavirus and spending 11 days at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Roger Bourgein, Exmouth Town Crier said: “I am much better now; I am amazingly weak – I’ve got no strength”. He added: “You become incredibly weak. Think of the worst flu and multiply that by ten or 20 times. I never thought of myself as a strong man – I am afraid of heights - but I now realise I am very strong.”

Local Shops

Oakbarn Furnishings can supply and deliver the essentials such as milk, bread, butter, eggs, bacon and chicken to households in Budleigh Salteron and Exmouth. Call 01395 446484 or visit www.oakbarnfurnishings.com

Carol’s Bakery on St Andrew’s Road, Exmouth sells a range of sandwiches, pastries and cakes. There is free delivery for all orders of more than £8, otherwise there is a £2 charge. To place an order call 01395 272007

Residents in Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth and Sidmouth can get their favourite wine delivered free to their front door. Findlay Wines is offering a delivery-only service to local residents. NHS staff will get a 20 per cent discount – an offer that will run through to the end of the pandemic. Orders and payment can be made over the phone by ringing 01395 444445 or by messaging Findlay Wines on Facebook.

Clinton Dairy will be stocking its refrigerated vending machine at Otterton Mill on a regular basis. The machine holds 100 litres of whole milk and is fitted with a cash and card payment facility. Customers can purchase a re-useable, recyclable glass bottle, or take their own. For more, see www.clintondevon.com

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Exmouth Friends in Need: 07581 375855

Exmouth Town Council: www.exmouth.gov.uk or call 01395 276167

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Exmouth Citizens Advice Bureau: 0344 411 1444

Exmouth Community Larder: www.exmouthlarder.co.uk