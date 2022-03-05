Exmouth community plant mini orchard for Platinum Jubilee

Planting one of the fruit trees for the Jubilee Orchard - Credit: Marion Beaumont

High winds gave way to glorious sunshine on the day residents of the West View and Westleigh flats on Hulham Road gathered together to plant their ‘Jubilee Orchard’.

All three directors of the management company were present at the planting event on Friday, February 25, supported by other residents who undertook some heavy digging, preparing the soil for the new arrivals.

Planting the mini orchard at Hulham Road - Credit: Marion Beaumont

A Braeburn apple, a Conference pear and a Victoria plum were soon in the ground and double-staked to give them a good chance against future storms.

One of the directors, Marion Beaumont, said: “We couldn’t let the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year go unmarked.

Residents joined forces to help plant their mini orchard - Credit: Marion Beaumont

“Although just a ‘mini orchard’ of three trees, we feel it is a worthy contribution to tree planting in Her Majesty’s special year.

“Everyone here will enjoy the blossom in the spring and, in years to come, we hope our little community can enjoy picking and eating the fruit.”

One of the fruit trees safely in the ground - Credit: Marion Beaumont



