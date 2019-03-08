Advanced search

Opinion

More and more people are in need of support from Exmouth Community Larder

PUBLISHED: 15:16 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 15 October 2019

Anthony Bernard is pictured in the Exmouth Community Larder. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 4336-18-13SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on MyPhotos24.

Anthony Bernard is pictured in the Exmouth Community Larder. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 4336-18-13SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on MyPhotos24.

Archant

Guest columnist Anthony Bernard is outraged that some people in complex situations are suddenly left with nothing.

Brexit is unimportant to anyone without food or money.

Foodbank usage has seriously increased in 2019.

As a voter, I have no difficulty with the need to verify people's circumstances before giving 'benefits'.

This is only a sensible response to abuses that the press has uncovered.

As a taxpayer, I have no problem recognising that people who need a modest amount of help in our otherwise complex society should receive it.

As a foodbank volunteer, I am outraged that people who had learned to manage complex situations are suddenly left with nothing at all: an official proposing they should find a foodbank is out of order; to prorogue benefits for five weeks should be referred to the courts……

I do not believe either voters or taxpayers support this - in fact I am not sure that MPs or senior officials would agree it either - but it is what is happening, and it is reflected in the sudden increase in people needing support from the community larder. Maybe junior officials could be graded, like football clubs, and the bottom ones swap places with their more able clients…...

Complex situations often do involve significant disability issues, both physical and mental, so further assessment does need medical opinions as well as financial reviews.

But people being suddenly cut off while a new review takes place and given the advice to seek the foodbank is surely not what society expects.

Meanwhile, with the wonderful support of the community, the community larder continues to supply provisions to those who really need them, many due to unforeseen and unforeseeable turmoil due to injury, health or relationship problems, which occur to most of us at some point in our lives - and of course we supply to those temporarily 'cut off' by officialdom.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Up to £20,000 available in town council funding scheme

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Pond strike seals Exmouth Town Reserves a Devon Cup derby success

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the FA Vase win over Portland United, Callum Shipton, with Town first team physioBob Chard. Picture MARTIN COOK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Up to £20,000 available in town council funding scheme

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Pond strike seals Exmouth Town Reserves a Devon Cup derby success

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the FA Vase win over Portland United, Callum Shipton, with Town first team physioBob Chard. Picture MARTIN COOK

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

QUIZ: Can you identify these East Devon football grounds?

Football

Withy youngsters get coaching from Under-14 players

Withy Under-14 players Kieran Long and Charlie Bagley coaching the club'sU9 and U6 players. Picture MARK LONG

Walsh wins wet October stableford

Golf club and ball

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks on the FA Vase win

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Howarth stars as East Budleigh edge out Clyst Valley

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1215. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists