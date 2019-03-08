Opinion

More and more people are in need of support from Exmouth Community Larder

Anthony Bernard is pictured in the Exmouth Community Larder. Photo by Simon Horn.

Guest columnist Anthony Bernard is outraged that some people in complex situations are suddenly left with nothing.

Brexit is unimportant to anyone without food or money.

Foodbank usage has seriously increased in 2019.

As a voter, I have no difficulty with the need to verify people's circumstances before giving 'benefits'.

This is only a sensible response to abuses that the press has uncovered.

As a taxpayer, I have no problem recognising that people who need a modest amount of help in our otherwise complex society should receive it.

As a foodbank volunteer, I am outraged that people who had learned to manage complex situations are suddenly left with nothing at all: an official proposing they should find a foodbank is out of order; to prorogue benefits for five weeks should be referred to the courts……

I do not believe either voters or taxpayers support this - in fact I am not sure that MPs or senior officials would agree it either - but it is what is happening, and it is reflected in the sudden increase in people needing support from the community larder. Maybe junior officials could be graded, like football clubs, and the bottom ones swap places with their more able clients…...

Complex situations often do involve significant disability issues, both physical and mental, so further assessment does need medical opinions as well as financial reviews.

But people being suddenly cut off while a new review takes place and given the advice to seek the foodbank is surely not what society expects.

Meanwhile, with the wonderful support of the community, the community larder continues to supply provisions to those who really need them, many due to unforeseen and unforeseeable turmoil due to injury, health or relationship problems, which occur to most of us at some point in our lives - and of course we supply to those temporarily 'cut off' by officialdom.