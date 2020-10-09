Opinion

Anthony Bernard: Celebrating spirit of togetherness in Exmouth area

In his latest column, Anthony Bernard, of the Exmouth Community Larder, discusses the spirit of togetherness

Amazing support throughout the last six months enables ‘normal’ in the foodbank to be plenty of supplies and enough volunteers!

There were 1,200 deliveries in the last six months - some for single people, many for families - approximately 50,000 meals.

‘Normal’ in the Exmouth area is having food, heating and a roof.

The whole community has come together to help The Larder provide food for those in a crisis.

We should also support volunteers in Citizens Advice, helping people navigate through the maze of benefit applications and other issues, the badly needed NHS mental health team and EDDC housing team.

‘Normal’ for some people is still a struggle with disability, illness, addictions, mental health and low income.

The pandemic has increased the gap between people struggling to cope and the rest of us using internet.

Eight years ago, Holy Trinity donated its harvest festival as stock for the start of the Exmouth Community Larder.

Despite all the pandemic alerts, harvest festival donations are now arriving from lots of churches, with school collections to follow.

Meanwhile, donations have come in from the whole community, many different faiths and no faith at all.

As we think of the Mayflower heading west to discover (?) America, there were native American tribes already aware of the Great Spirit, who created the mountains, rivers and plains, and giving hope for daily bread and good behaviour!

We can all now celebrate this spirit of help and togetherness in the greater Exmouth area for the last six months - but also worry about the next six months.

In the Community Larder we are well geared for the food crisis to continue - with your support - and the food crisis will probably get worse before it gets better.

Thank you, and keep your support coming.