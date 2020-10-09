Advanced search

Opinion

Anthony Bernard: Celebrating spirit of togetherness in Exmouth area

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 October 2020

Exmouth Community Larder

Exmouth Community Larder

Archant

In his latest column, Anthony Bernard, of the Exmouth Community Larder, discusses the spirit of togetherness

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.

Amazing support throughout the last six months enables ‘normal’ in the foodbank to be plenty of supplies and enough volunteers!

There were 1,200 deliveries in the last six months - some for single people, many for families - approximately 50,000 meals.

‘Normal’ in the Exmouth area is having food, heating and a roof.

The whole community has come together to help The Larder provide food for those in a crisis.

We should also support volunteers in Citizens Advice, helping people navigate through the maze of benefit applications and other issues, the badly needed NHS mental health team and EDDC housing team.

‘Normal’ for some people is still a struggle with disability, illness, addictions, mental health and low income.

The pandemic has increased the gap between people struggling to cope and the rest of us using internet.

Eight years ago, Holy Trinity donated its harvest festival as stock for the start of the Exmouth Community Larder.

Despite all the pandemic alerts, harvest festival donations are now arriving from lots of churches, with school collections to follow.

Meanwhile, donations have come in from the whole community, many different faiths and no faith at all.

As we think of the Mayflower heading west to discover (?) America, there were native American tribes already aware of the Great Spirit, who created the mountains, rivers and plains, and giving hope for daily bread and good behaviour!

We can all now celebrate this spirit of help and togetherness in the greater Exmouth area for the last six months - but also worry about the next six months.

In the Community Larder we are well geared for the food crisis to continue - with your support - and the food crisis will probably get worse before it gets better.

Thank you, and keep your support coming.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth athlete wins world’s first Half Ironman contested since lockdown

Katrina Matthews crossing the finish line to win her first Ironman event. Picture: IAN BAKER

Exmouth Town shut down all football until October 18 after Covid-19 positive test

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Anthony Bernard: Celebrating spirit of togetherness in Exmouth area

Exmouth Community Larder

Paul Arnott: Overwhelmed by the many examples of kindness I have seen

Paul Anrott talks about how East Devon has responded to the coronavirus pandemic in his first column. Picture: Paul Anrott/GettyImages

Community effort to clear ‘overgrown’ pathway

Alan Dent hard at work. Picture: Peter Bowler