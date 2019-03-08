Advanced search

Up to £20,000 available in town council funding scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 October 2019

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Up to £20,000 in town council funding is available for volunteer groups, charities and community interest organisations.

The Exmouth Community Fund is returning by popular demand to give groups a chance to gain a cash boost.

Last year, Exmouth Town Council administered the fund on behalf of the district and county council on a trial basis through the Communities Together scheme.

Funding is no longer available through this initiative so nearly £5,000 left over from last year has been topped up to £20,000 using town council reserves.

The deadline for entries is on Monday, January 13, and all applications will be considered during a 'Dragon's Den' style format in February 2020.

Town mayor Steve Gazzard said: "With more and more community groups struggling to obtain funding, it is really great that we provide this valuable opportunity to the community of Exmouth.

"We have been given this fantastic opportunity to help make a difference in Exmouth and enhance our lives and I would urge all the eligible groups to consider what projects they have in mind that would help us meet these goals."

The criteria for applications is:

- A significant proportion of the project must benefit Exmouth and its residents

- Applications are welcome from community projects identifying new ideas, benefiting, enhancing and making a difference to the community

- Applications are welcomed for capital and one-off revenue costs

- All money applied for must realistically be able to be spent within 12 months of receiving a grant offer letter

- Grant applications can be submitted for a maximum of £3,000 and a minimum of £250

- A minimum of 20 per cent of the total costs of a project must be funded from other sources

At the 'Dragon's Den' event in February, applicants will give a short presentation to pitch for their funding.

A panel of two councillors and two officers with some funding knowledge will ask a few questions about the projects.

Everyone attending the event will have the chance to vote with the winner getting the funding they requested.

For more information and to apply go to the Exmouth Town Council website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Pond strike seals Exmouth Town Reserves a Devon Cup derby success

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the FA Vase win over Portland United, Callum Shipton, with Town first team physioBob Chard. Picture MARTIN COOK

Drama group celebrating latest successful show

Members of Talent Box performing at Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Jane O'Connell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Shiver me timbers! Pirates have arrived in Exmouth

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Pond strike seals Exmouth Town Reserves a Devon Cup derby success

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the FA Vase win over Portland United, Callum Shipton, with Town first team physioBob Chard. Picture MARTIN COOK

Drama group celebrating latest successful show

Members of Talent Box performing at Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Jane O'Connell

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town to face old foes away in FA Vase 2nd Round

The FA Vase trophy.The competition reaches the 2nd round on Saturday, November 2, with 64 ties being played. Picture ARCHANT

Bicton Arena to host international stars at end-of-season foray

Pippa Funnel riding Billy Beware at Bicton. Picture WENDY SEARLE

Exmouth swimmer Grace Gillingham breaks record that had stood for two decades

Exmouth Swimming and Life Saving C lub junior members with club coach David Hill at the Newton Abbot meeting. Picture ESLSC.

Exmouth Town make FA Vase progress as ‘shut out’ passes eight hours

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0099. Picture: Terry Ife

Up to £20,000 available in town council funding scheme

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists