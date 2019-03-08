Up to £20,000 available in town council funding scheme

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Up to £20,000 in town council funding is available for volunteer groups, charities and community interest organisations.

The Exmouth Community Fund is returning by popular demand to give groups a chance to gain a cash boost.

Last year, Exmouth Town Council administered the fund on behalf of the district and county council on a trial basis through the Communities Together scheme.

Funding is no longer available through this initiative so nearly £5,000 left over from last year has been topped up to £20,000 using town council reserves.

The deadline for entries is on Monday, January 13, and all applications will be considered during a 'Dragon's Den' style format in February 2020.

Town mayor Steve Gazzard said: "With more and more community groups struggling to obtain funding, it is really great that we provide this valuable opportunity to the community of Exmouth.

"We have been given this fantastic opportunity to help make a difference in Exmouth and enhance our lives and I would urge all the eligible groups to consider what projects they have in mind that would help us meet these goals."

The criteria for applications is:

- A significant proportion of the project must benefit Exmouth and its residents

- Applications are welcome from community projects identifying new ideas, benefiting, enhancing and making a difference to the community

- Applications are welcomed for capital and one-off revenue costs

- All money applied for must realistically be able to be spent within 12 months of receiving a grant offer letter

- Grant applications can be submitted for a maximum of £3,000 and a minimum of £250

- A minimum of 20 per cent of the total costs of a project must be funded from other sources

At the 'Dragon's Den' event in February, applicants will give a short presentation to pitch for their funding.

A panel of two councillors and two officers with some funding knowledge will ask a few questions about the projects.

Everyone attending the event will have the chance to vote with the winner getting the funding they requested.

For more information and to apply go to the Exmouth Town Council website.