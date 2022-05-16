Donations appeal for Exmouth's community fridge

The initiative is run by Open Door, Exmouth who run a community cafe for people struggling or homeless in the town. - Credit: Tim Chappell.

Exmouth's community fridge at the Open Door centre is in need of replenishment.

The fridge is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm for anyone in the community to access the food they need.

Open Door is appealing to individuals and local businesses for donations of any good quality surplus food that would otherwise be thrown away.

Organiser Tim Chapell said: "We get a lot of donated food from the local supermarkets for the community fridge and we also network with FareShare; we buy in bulk from them and distribute food to the community free of charge."

Open Door offers a range of other services including a community cafe and a food and clothes bank.

To get in touch with Open Door call 01395 224218 or email info @opendoorexmouth.org.uk. Donations can be dropped off at the centre on South Street during opening hours.

Visit their website https://www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk/