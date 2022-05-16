News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Donations appeal for Exmouth's community fridge

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 11:09 AM May 16, 2022
exmouth cafe

The initiative is run by Open Door, Exmouth who run a community cafe for people struggling or homeless in the town. - Credit: Tim Chappell.

Exmouth's community fridge at the Open Door centre is in need of replenishment. 

The fridge is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm for anyone in the community to access the food they need.

Open Door is appealing to individuals and local businesses for donations of any good quality surplus food that would otherwise be thrown away.

Organiser Tim Chapell said: "We get a lot of donated food from the local supermarkets for the community fridge and we also network with FareShare; we buy in bulk from them and distribute food to the community free of charge."

Open Door offers a range of other services including a community cafe and a food and clothes bank. 

To get in touch with Open Door call 01395 224218 or email info @opendoorexmouth.org.uk. Donations can be dropped off at the centre on South Street during opening hours.

Visit their website https://www.opendoorexmouth.org.uk/

Cost of Living
East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

County council approval for Levelling Up Dinan Way link funding bid

Dan Wilkins

person
John Humphreys can be seen in the background of this photo showing children at the opening of Blackdown House

Photo shows John Humphreys with children while being investigated for...

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth inshore lifeboat being launched

Exmouth RNLI rescue man trapped on sandbank

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth Community College students during the Ten Tors challenge

Ten Tors triumph for Exmouth Community College teams

Philippa Davies

person